Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token (BTCST) Trading 15.9% Higher Over Last Week

Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token (BTCST) traded down 9.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 18th. During the last week, Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token has traded 15.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token has a total market cap of $11.94 million and $179,531.53 worth of Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.98 or 0.00004728 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token

BTCST is a token. It was first traded on December 24th, 2020. Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token’s total supply is 15,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,201,402 tokens. Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token’s official Twitter account is @btcst2020. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token is https://reddit.com/r/btcstandardhashrate. The official message board for Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token is btcst.medium.com. Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token’s official website is www.btcst.finance.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token (BTCST) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token has a current supply of 15,000,000 with 12,201,401.89518485 in circulation. The last known price of Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token is 1.06823499 USD and is down -5.17 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 35 active market(s) with $225,904.56 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.btcst.finance/.”

