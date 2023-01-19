BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) Trading Up 11% This Week

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 19th. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has a total market capitalization of $142.46 million and $43.71 million worth of BITCOIN ADDITIONAL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has traded up 11% against the US dollar. One BITCOIN ADDITIONAL coin can currently be purchased for approximately $21,083.91 or 0.99999984 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00010769 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.60 or 0.00031326 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.32 or 0.00039477 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004750 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.74 or 0.00017753 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.94 or 0.00232119 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 36.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000498 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000985 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0227 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000100 BTC.

About BITCOIN ADDITIONAL

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL is a coin. Its launch date was February 1st, 2022. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL’s total supply is 1,209,220 coins and its circulating supply is 6,757 coins. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL’s official Twitter account is @btca_en. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL’s official website is btcadd.io.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has a current supply of 1,209,220 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of BITCOIN ADDITIONAL is 20,810.29746118 USD and is down -2.22 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $43,701,627.63 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://btcadd.io.”

