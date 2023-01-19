Bit Digital Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:BTBT)

Bit Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTBT – Get Rating) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Traders acquired 3,636 call options on the company. This is an increase of 137% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,536 call options.

Bit Digital Trading Down 12.1 %

NASDAQ BTBT opened at $1.23 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.85 and its 200 day moving average is $1.20. Bit Digital has a 12 month low of $0.53 and a 12 month high of $5.56. The stock has a market cap of $101.45 million, a PE ratio of -1.64 and a beta of 4.18.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on Bit Digital from $4.00 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 9th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Bit Digital

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Bit Digital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Bit Digital by 192.2% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 8,026 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Bit Digital by 4,285.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 43,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 42,468 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Bit Digital in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in Bit Digital by 135.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 57,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 33,145 shares during the last quarter. 7.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bit Digital, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the bitcoin mining business. It is also involved in the treasury management activities. The company was formerly known as Golden Bull Limited and changed its name to Bit Digital, Inc in September 2020. Bit Digital, Inc was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

