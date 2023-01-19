Bit Digital Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:BTBT)

Bit Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTBT – Get Rating) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Traders acquired 3,636 call options on the company. This is an increase of 137% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,536 call options.
Bit Digital Trading Down 12.1 %
NASDAQ BTBT opened at $1.23 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.85 and its 200 day moving average is $1.20. Bit Digital has a 12 month low of $0.53 and a 12 month high of $5.56. The stock has a market cap of $101.45 million, a PE ratio of -1.64 and a beta of 4.18.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on Bit Digital from $4.00 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 9th.
About Bit Digital
Bit Digital, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the bitcoin mining business. It is also involved in the treasury management activities. The company was formerly known as Golden Bull Limited and changed its name to Bit Digital, Inc in September 2020. Bit Digital, Inc was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in New York, New York.
