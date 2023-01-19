Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC Purchases 1,699 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 62,280 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,699 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF makes up approximately 6.4% of Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $12,153,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VBK. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $214.22 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $207.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $209.46. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $186.95 and a 1 year high of $256.50.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

