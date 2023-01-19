Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC Has $3.01 Million Position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Get Rating) by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 134,188 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,803 shares during the period. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF accounts for about 1.6% of Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $3,006,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Tsfg LLC grew its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 5,125.0% during the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,025 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Founders Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 5,800.0% during the second quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 1,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 73.7% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of SCHE stock opened at $25.46 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $24.27 and its 200-day moving average is $24.10. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $21.36 and a 1 year high of $30.78.

About Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

