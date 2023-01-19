Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR) Given New C$9.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$9.75 to C$9.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price would indicate a potential downside of 0.55% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Cormark upped their price target on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a research report on Friday, October 14th. TD Securities upgraded shares of Birchcliff Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from C$12.50 to C$12.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Scotiabank lowered shares of Birchcliff Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from C$16.50 to C$13.00 in a research report on Tuesday. CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$12.75 to C$10.50 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$14.00 to C$13.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$13.00.

Get Birchcliff Energy alerts:

Birchcliff Energy Stock Performance

BIR stock traded up C$0.36 during trading on Thursday, hitting C$9.05. 3,151,060 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,721,639. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$9.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$10.05. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.41 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.79. Birchcliff Energy has a 52 week low of C$5.42 and a 52 week high of C$12.48.

About Birchcliff Energy

Birchcliff Energy ( TSE:BIR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The oil and natural gas company reported C$0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.53 by C$0.36. The firm had revenue of C$339.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$374.90 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Birchcliff Energy will post 1.8200001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

(Get Rating)

Birchcliff Energy Ltd., an intermediate oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, light oil, condensate, and natural gas liquids in Western Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney/Doig resource play located approximately 95 km northwest of Grande Prairie, Alberta.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Birchcliff Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Birchcliff Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.