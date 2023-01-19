BioSig Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:BSGM) Short Interest Down 34.8% in December

BioSig Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:BSGM – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,500,000 shares, a decrease of 34.8% from the December 15th total of 2,300,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 400,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.7 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Noble Financial cut their price target on BioSig Technologies to $2.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BioSig Technologies

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSGM. Warberg Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in BioSig Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in BioSig Technologies by 394.9% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 85,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 68,509 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in BioSig Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $114,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in BioSig Technologies by 6.7% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 345,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 21,618 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.06% of the company’s stock.

BioSig Technologies Trading Down 2.1 %

NASDAQ BSGM traded down $0.02 on Thursday, reaching $0.70. The company had a trading volume of 3,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 296,543. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.48 and its 200-day moving average is $0.63. BioSig Technologies has a 52 week low of $0.25 and a 52 week high of $2.19.

BioSig Technologies (NASDAQ:BSGM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14). The business had revenue of $0.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.59 million. BioSig Technologies had a negative return on equity of 380.63% and a negative net margin of 18,074.21%. Research analysts forecast that BioSig Technologies will post -0.59 EPS for the current year.

About BioSig Technologies

BioSig Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as medical device company. The company's proprietary product includes precise uninterrupted real-time evaluation of electrograms electrophysiology (PURE EP) system, a signal processing platform that combines hardware and software to address known challenges associated to signal acquisition that enables electrophysiologists to see signals and analyze in real-time.

See Also

