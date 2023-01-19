BiomX (NYSEMKT:PHGE) Shares Down 8.4%

BiomX Inc. (NYSEMKT:PHGE – Get Rating) traded down 8.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.28 and last traded at $0.28. 354,110 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 58% from the average session volume of 851,161 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.31.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Chardan Capital lowered their target price on BiomX from $6.00 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of BiomX in a research note on Thursday, November 10th.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 5.69, a current ratio of 5.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $8.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 1.04.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in BiomX stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in BiomX Inc. ( NYSEMKT:PHGE Get Rating ) by 76.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 42,200 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,300 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.14% of BiomX worth $31,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors own 30.55% of the company’s stock.

BiomX Inc, a clinical-stage microbiome company, develops products using natural and engineered phage technologies designed to target and kill specific harmful bacteria. It targets bacteria that affect the appearance of skin, as well as chronic diseases, such as inflammatory bowel diseases (IBD), primary sclerosing cholangitis (PSC), cystic fibrosis (CF), atopic dermatitis, and colorectal cancer (CRC).

