Biohaven Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) Short Interest Up 65.2% in December

Biohaven Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,180,000 shares, a growth of 65.2% from the December 15th total of 2,530,000 shares. Approximately 7.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,320,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.2 days.

Insider Transactions at Biohaven

In related news, CEO Vlad Coric acquired 853,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.50 per share, with a total value of $8,960,490.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,475,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,494,472. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Biohaven news, Director Gregory Bailey bought 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.50 per share, with a total value of $2,100,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,507,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,833,695.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Vlad Coric bought 853,380 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.50 per share, for a total transaction of $8,960,490.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,475,664 shares in the company, valued at $15,494,472. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 1,263,967 shares of company stock valued at $13,596,014 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Biohaven

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Biohaven during the fourth quarter worth $124,000. Weiss Asset Management LP increased its holdings in Biohaven by 116.0% in the third quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP now owns 247,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,427,000 after purchasing an additional 132,939 shares during the last quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Biohaven by 289.4% in the third quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC now owns 945,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,931,000 after purchasing an additional 702,709 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Biohaven by 82.9% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 610,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,300,000 after purchasing an additional 276,732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its holdings in Biohaven by 161.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 36,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,487,000 after purchasing an additional 22,411 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.01% of the company’s stock.

Biohaven Stock Down 2.3 %

BHVN traded down $0.39 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 835,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,202,492. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.26. Biohaven has a 12 month low of $5.54 and a 12 month high of $18.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.21 and a beta of 1.05.

Biohaven (NYSE:BHVN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.75) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.53) by $0.78. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Biohaven will post -9.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Cowen set a $25.00 target price on Biohaven in a report on Monday, November 7th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Biohaven in a report on Friday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Biohaven from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Biohaven in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on Biohaven to $25.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.35.

About Biohaven

Biohaven Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing therapies for patients with debilitating neurological and neuropsychiatric diseases in the United States. The company's pipeline products include BHV-7000, a potassium channel activator for the treatment of focal epilepsy; Troriluzole, a tripeptide prodrug that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurological and neuropsychiatric illnesses; BHV-5500, a low-trapping glutamate N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist for neuropathic pain; and Verdiperstat, an irreversible myeloperoxidase enzyme inhibitor for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases.

Featured Stories

