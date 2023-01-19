BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) Insider Sells $38,776.32 in Stock

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC – Get Rating) insider Robert Kaloustian sold 3,672 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.56, for a total value of $38,776.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 47,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $496,330.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

BigCommerce stock traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $10.61. 947,291 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,048,741. The stock has a market cap of $781.76 million, a P/E ratio of -5.70 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.18, a quick ratio of 5.66 and a current ratio of 5.66. BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.74 and a 52-week high of $34.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.90 and its 200 day moving average is $13.54.

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $72.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.68 million. BigCommerce had a negative net margin of 51.99% and a negative return on equity of 89.29%. Analysts predict that BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. will post -1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BIGC. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on BigCommerce from $11.00 to $9.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 19th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on BigCommerce from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 16th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on BigCommerce from $25.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on BigCommerce from $18.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of BigCommerce from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.77.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of BigCommerce by 80.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 191,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,188,000 after purchasing an additional 85,493 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of BigCommerce by 87.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 10,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 5,048 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of BigCommerce by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 625,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,707,000 after purchasing an additional 22,357 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BigCommerce by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 23,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 2,911 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of BigCommerce by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.36% of the company’s stock.

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling e-commerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations.

