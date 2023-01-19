Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ:BGFV) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ:BGFV – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.17-$1.18 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.23. The company issued revenue guidance of $995.50 million-$995.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.00 billion. Big 5 Sporting Goods also updated its Q4 guidance to $0.07-0.08 EPS.

Big 5 Sporting Goods Trading Down 8.6 %

NASDAQ BGFV opened at $9.36 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 1.61. Big 5 Sporting Goods has a one year low of $8.36 and a one year high of $20.20. The firm has a market cap of $207.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 2.55.

Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ:BGFV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. Big 5 Sporting Goods had a net margin of 4.30% and a return on equity of 16.43%. The business had revenue of $261.45 million during the quarter.

Big 5 Sporting Goods Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.69%. Big 5 Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Big 5 Sporting Goods news, VP Jeffrey L. Fraley sold 3,268 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.28, for a total transaction of $40,131.04. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 13,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $169,157. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Big 5 Sporting Goods news, VP Jeffrey L. Fraley sold 3,268 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.28, for a total transaction of $40,131.04. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 13,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $169,157. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jennifer Holden Dunbar sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.70, for a total transaction of $25,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,143 shares in the company, valued at approximately $179,616.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Big 5 Sporting Goods

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods by 182.8% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 943 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Big 5 Sporting Goods in the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its stake in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 9,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 1,699 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $177,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $113,000. 45.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Big 5 Sporting Goods

Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation operates as a sporting goods retailer in the western United States. The company's products include athletic shoes, apparel, and accessories. It also offers a selection of outdoor and athletic equipment for team sports, fitness, camping, hunting, fishing, tennis, golf, and winter and summer recreation, as well as home recreation.

