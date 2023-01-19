BetaPro Canadian Gold Miners 2x Daily Bull ETF (TSE:HGU) Stock Price Up 0.1%

Shares of BetaPro Canadian Gold Miners 2x Daily Bull ETF (TSE:HGU – Get Rating) rose 0.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$16.10 and last traded at C$15.60. Approximately 343,858 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 8% from the average daily volume of 318,896 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$15.59.

BetaPro Canadian Gold Miners 2x Daily Bull ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$14.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$11.83.

