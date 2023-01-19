Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) Shares Purchased by Covenant Asset Management LLC

Covenant Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,752 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Covenant Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $428,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas boosted its stake in Best Buy by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas now owns 19,044 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in Best Buy by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,827 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. Unison Advisors LLC increased its stake in Best Buy by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 25,529 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $1,687,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Best Buy by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,192 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of Best Buy by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,231 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Best Buy alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Damien Harmon sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.99, for a total transaction of $199,975.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,423,971.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Best Buy news, EVP Damien Harmon sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.99, for a total value of $199,975.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,423,971.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 366,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.94, for a total value of $29,998,234.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 590,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,356,727.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Best Buy Trading Down 1.2 %

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on shares of Best Buy from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Best Buy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Best Buy from $85.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Best Buy from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Best Buy in a research note on Monday, December 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.71.

Shares of BBY traded down $0.96 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $82.00. 7,723 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,104,276. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.14 billion, a PE ratio of 12.42, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.98. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.78 and a 52 week high of $112.96.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The technology retailer reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.35. Best Buy had a return on equity of 57.26% and a net margin of 3.23%. The company had revenue of $10.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.08 earnings per share. Best Buy’s quarterly revenue was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Best Buy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 13th were paid a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 12th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.29%. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.69%.

Best Buy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Best Buy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Best Buy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.