Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,930,000 shares, a growth of 48.7% from the December 15th total of 1,970,000 shares. Approximately 5.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 988,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days.

Institutional Trading of Berkeley Lights

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BLI. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Berkeley Lights by 1,261.9% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,043,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,533,000 after purchasing an additional 1,893,899 shares during the period. Nierenberg Investment Management Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of Berkeley Lights by 162.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nierenberg Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 2,061,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,897,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276,411 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Berkeley Lights by 38.2% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,201,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,872,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161,295 shares during the period. Glenview Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Berkeley Lights by 94.9% in the 2nd quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC now owns 2,325,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,558,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132,235 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Berkeley Lights by 128.2% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,385,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,961,000 after purchasing an additional 778,043 shares during the period. 68.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Berkeley Lights alerts:

Berkeley Lights Stock Down 4.3 %

NASDAQ BLI traded down $0.10 on Thursday, hitting $2.22. 11,495 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 838,416. The company has a quick ratio of 4.81, a current ratio of 5.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Berkeley Lights has a fifty-two week low of $1.83 and a fifty-two week high of $10.50. The company has a market cap of $152.24 million, a PE ratio of -1.81 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.36.

About Berkeley Lights

Berkeley Lights ( NASDAQ:BLI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $21.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.66 million. Berkeley Lights had a negative net margin of 103.01% and a negative return on equity of 47.12%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Berkeley Lights will post -1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

(Get Rating)

Berkeley Lights, Inc, a digital cell biology company, focuses on enabling and accelerating the rapid development and commercialization of biotherapeutics and other cell-based products. The company offers an integrated platform, which comprise of proprietary consumables, including OptoSelect chips and reagent kits, automation systems, and application and workflow software.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Berkeley Lights Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berkeley Lights and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.