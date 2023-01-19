Berenberg Bank Increases Tate & Lyle (OTCMKTS:TATYY) Price Target to GBX 940

Tate & Lyle (OTCMKTS:TATYY – Get Rating) had its price target increased by research analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 935 ($11.41) to GBX 940 ($11.47) in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Barclays reduced their price target on Tate & Lyle from GBX 980 ($11.96) to GBX 850 ($10.37) in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd.

Tate & Lyle Price Performance

OTCMKTS:TATYY remained flat at $38.12 during midday trading on Thursday. 55 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,752. The business has a 50 day moving average of $35.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.83. Tate & Lyle has a 52 week low of $28.52 and a 52 week high of $48.93.

About Tate & Lyle

Tate & Lyle PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides ingredients and solutions to the food, beverage, and other industries in the United States, the United Kingdom, other European countries, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Food & Beverage Solutions, Sucralose, and Primary Products.

