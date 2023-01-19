Berenberg Bank Analysts Give Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3) a €50.00 Price Target

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3 – Get Rating) received a €50.00 ($54.35) price objective from analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Berenberg Bank’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 25.17% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on HEN3. Warburg Research set a €70.00 ($76.09) target price on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group set a €67.00 ($72.83) price target on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €62.00 ($67.39) price target on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Monday, November 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €70.00 ($76.09) price target on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays set a €61.00 ($66.30) price target on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Monday, January 9th.

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA Stock Performance

HEN3 stock traded down €0.02 ($0.02) during midday trading on Thursday, hitting €66.82 ($72.63). 496,928 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is €66.59 and its 200-day moving average price is €64.06. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a one year low of €103.00 ($111.96) and a one year high of €129.65 ($140.92).

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA Company Profile

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods; automotive and metals; electronics and industrials; and craftsmen, construction, and professional industries.

