Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY) Shares Bought by Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 170,939 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,264 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Bentley Systems were worth $5,229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its position in Bentley Systems by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 11,707,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,857,000 after purchasing an additional 2,068,341 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bentley Systems by 2,555.8% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,170,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,985,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126,613 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Bentley Systems by 295.8% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 940,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,770,000 after buying an additional 702,875 shares during the period. Robeco Schweiz AG acquired a new position in Bentley Systems during the second quarter worth $23,029,000. Finally, Creative Planning raised its holdings in Bentley Systems by 5,923.7% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 568,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,928,000 after purchasing an additional 558,964 shares during the last quarter. 36.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:BSY traded down $0.57 during trading on Thursday, hitting $37.20. 2,380 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 762,630. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.02, a PEG ratio of 6.62 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s fifty day moving average is $37.98 and its 200-day moving average is $36.48. Bentley Systems, Incorporated has a one year low of $26.32 and a one year high of $45.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42.

Bentley Systems ( NASDAQ:BSY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $268.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $268.93 million. Bentley Systems had a return on equity of 49.27% and a net margin of 17.37%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Bentley Systems, Incorporated will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th were issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.32%. Bentley Systems’s payout ratio is currently 20.34%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Bentley Systems from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Bentley Systems from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of Bentley Systems in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Bentley Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Bentley Systems from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.33.

In other news, Director Kirk B. Griswold sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.82, for a total value of $1,288,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 502,204 shares in the company, valued at $18,491,151.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Gregory S. Bentley sold 87,531 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.07, for a total value of $3,157,243.17. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,592,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $309,937,642.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kirk B. Griswold sold 35,000 shares of Bentley Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.82, for a total value of $1,288,700.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 502,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,491,151.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 124,199 shares of company stock worth $4,505,991 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 22.53% of the company’s stock.

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling and open simulation applications for infrastructure design integration, which include MicroStation, OpenRoads, OpenRail, OpenPlant, OpenBuildings, OpenBridge, OpenSite, OpenFlows, STAAD and RAM, SACS, MOSES, AutoPIPE, SITEOPS, CUBE, DYNAMEQ, EMME, and LEGION; and geoprofessional applications for modeling and simulation of near and deep subsurface conditions, including Leapfrog, AGS Workbench, GeoStudio, Imago, MX Deposit, Oasis montaj, PLAXIS, and OpenGround.

