Bend DAO (BEND) Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $85.19 Million

Bend DAO (BEND) traded 3.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 19th. One Bend DAO token can now be purchased for $0.0085 or 0.00000040 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Bend DAO has traded up 46.8% against the US dollar. Bend DAO has a market cap of $85.19 million and $531,108.89 worth of Bend DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bend DAO Profile

Bend DAO was first traded on March 22nd, 2022. Bend DAO’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for Bend DAO is www.benddao.xyz. Bend DAO’s official Twitter account is @benddao.

Bend DAO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BendDAO is a decentralized peer-to-pool based NFT liquidity protocol. Depositors provide ETH liquidity to the lending pool to earn interest, while borrowers are able to borrow ETH through the lending pool using NFTs as collateral instantly.Bend protocol enables NFT assets to be pooled and converted into representing ERC721 boundNFTs to realize NFT loans.”

