Beldex Trading Down 3% This Week (BDX)

Beldex (BDX) traded 2.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 19th. One Beldex coin can now be purchased for $0.0418 or 0.00000201 BTC on popular exchanges. Beldex has a total market capitalization of $167.95 million and approximately $2.06 million worth of Beldex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Beldex has traded 3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1,523.51 or 0.07337756 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001591 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.91 or 0.00076639 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.05 or 0.00029120 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.74 or 0.00056527 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0726 or 0.00000350 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00009778 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001019 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0574 or 0.00000276 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.92 or 0.00023701 BTC.

Beldex Profile

Beldex (CRYPTO:BDX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 15th, 2018. Beldex’s total supply is 9,913,712,352 coins and its circulating supply is 4,019,252,314 coins. Beldex’s official Twitter account is @beldexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Beldex’s official website is www.beldex.io. The official message board for Beldex is beldexcoin.medium.com.

Beldex Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Beldex is a privacy-based ecosystem consisting of privacy-first decentralized applications that include BChat, BelNet, Beldex browser, the Beldex privacy protocol, and the Beldex bridge.The Beldex project is committed to enhancing privacy online. BDX is a privacy coin and a utility on the privacy-preserving DApps.Beside BDX, the Beldex ecosystem is comprised of Beldex exchange and Beldex wallet.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beldex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beldex should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Beldex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

