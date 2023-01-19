Beldex (BDX) Price Reaches $0.0419 on Exchanges

Beldex (BDX) traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 18th. Over the last week, Beldex has traded 5.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Beldex coin can currently be bought for $0.0419 or 0.00000202 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Beldex has a market capitalization of $168.57 million and approximately $2.32 million worth of Beldex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,525.66 or 0.07342457 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001591 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.89 or 0.00076461 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.10 or 0.00029364 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.71 or 0.00056378 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0717 or 0.00000345 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00009873 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001019 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.97 or 0.00023920 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0556 or 0.00000268 BTC.

Beldex Coin Profile

Beldex is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It launched on August 15th, 2018. Beldex’s total supply is 9,913,712,352 coins and its circulating supply is 4,019,252,314 coins. Beldex’s official Twitter account is @beldexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Beldex’s official message board is beldexcoin.medium.com. The official website for Beldex is www.beldex.io.

Beldex Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Beldex is a privacy-based ecosystem consisting of privacy-first decentralized applications that include BChat, BelNet, Beldex browser, the Beldex privacy protocol, and the Beldex bridge.The Beldex project is committed to enhancing privacy online. BDX is a privacy coin and a utility on the privacy-preserving DApps.Beside BDX, the Beldex ecosystem is comprised of Beldex exchange and Beldex wallet.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beldex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beldex should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Beldex using one of the exchanges listed above.

