Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFB) Short Interest Update

Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFB – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 24,400 shares, a drop of 82.5% from the December 15th total of 139,700 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 71,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on BELFB shares. StockNews.com raised Bel Fuse from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Bel Fuse from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Dennis Ackerman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.39, for a total transaction of $353,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $353,900. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Bel Fuse news, CEO Daniel Bernstein sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.13, for a total transaction of $108,390.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 17,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $616,919.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Dennis Ackerman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.39, for a total transaction of $353,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $353,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,000 shares of company stock worth $496,270. Company insiders own 5.37% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Bel Fuse Trading Up 0.1 %

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Bel Fuse by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 74,466 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,881,000 after acquiring an additional 3,439 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in shares of Bel Fuse during the third quarter worth $40,000. Algert Global LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bel Fuse during the third quarter valued at $346,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bel Fuse by 19.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 657,885 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $16,612,000 after purchasing an additional 107,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Portolan Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Bel Fuse in the 3rd quarter worth about $7,971,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.27% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BELFB traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $35.42. 3,543 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 61,443. The stock has a market cap of $442.04 million, a PE ratio of 9.39 and a beta of 1.60. Bel Fuse has a 52 week low of $11.58 and a 52 week high of $38.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $34.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The electronics maker reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.72. The firm had revenue of $177.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.00 million. Bel Fuse had a return on equity of 22.07% and a net margin of 7.38%. Analysts forecast that Bel Fuse will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bel Fuse Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th. Bel Fuse’s payout ratio is currently 7.43%.

About Bel Fuse

Bel Fuse, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products that power, protect, and connect electronic circuits. It operates through the following segments: Cinch Connectivity Solutions, Power Solutions and Protection, Magnetic Solutions, and Corporate. The company was founded by Elliot Bernstein in 1949 and is headquartered in Jersey City, NJ.

