BDO Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 3,496 Shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

BDO Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Get Rating) by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,718 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,496 shares during the quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Medical Properties Trust were worth $353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MPW. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 8.2% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 83,236 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,755,000 after acquiring an additional 6,318 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 147.1% during the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 21,434 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $453,000 after buying an additional 12,761 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 15.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 37,749 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $798,000 after buying an additional 5,046 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 11.3% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 38,588 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $816,000 after buying an additional 3,922 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Medical Properties Trust by 43.9% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 807,982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,067,000 after acquiring an additional 246,411 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.31% of the company’s stock.

Medical Properties Trust Stock Performance

Shares of MPW opened at $13.49 on Thursday. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.90 and a 52 week high of $24.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 1.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.87.

Medical Properties Trust Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 8th were given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.60%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 7th. Medical Properties Trust’s payout ratio is currently 55.77%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MPW shares. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Medical Properties Trust from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Medical Properties Trust from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Medical Properties Trust from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Medical Properties Trust currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.91.

Medical Properties Trust Profile

(Get Rating)

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospitals with 431 facilities and roughly 43,000 licensed beds in nine countries and across four continents on a pro forma basis.

Featured Stories

