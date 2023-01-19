BDO Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 162 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

BDO Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 162 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $426,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Darrow Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 84.2% during the second quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 479 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VNQ opened at $87.14 on Thursday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $74.66 and a 52 week high of $113.41. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $85.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.99.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Company Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

