BDO Wealth Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,303 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $993,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in McDonald’s by 1,189.7% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,191,692 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $541,962,000 after buying an additional 2,021,754 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its position in McDonald’s by 77.8% during the second quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 3,849,583 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $950,418,000 after buying an additional 1,684,960 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in McDonald’s by 44.2% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,531,400 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $625,965,000 after buying an additional 776,419 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in McDonald’s by 103.5% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,051,106 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $259,497,000 after buying an additional 534,698 shares during the period. Finally, AMF Tjanstepension AB grew its position in McDonald’s by 105.2% during the second quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 1,015,234 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $250,761,000 after buying an additional 520,565 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.86% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of McDonald’s to $280.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of McDonald’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $250.00 to $262.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays increased their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $276.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $288.46.

McDonald’s Stock Performance

MCD stock opened at $266.04 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $194.85 billion, a PE ratio of 33.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.63. McDonald’s Co. has a one year low of $217.68 and a one year high of $281.67. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $270.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $260.43.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.42% and a negative return on equity of 123.40%. The business’s revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.76 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.93 EPS for the current year.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

