BDO Wealth Advisors LLC Has $606,000 Stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

BDO Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,652 shares of the company’s stock after selling 293 shares during the quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $606,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Colony Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 24.7% in the second quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 13,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,585,000 after purchasing an additional 2,666 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 52.1% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 3,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. First Merchants Corp increased its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 4,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC increased its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 81.0% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 23,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,727,000 after acquiring an additional 10,370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. raised its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 20,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,193,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Select Dividend ETF alerts:

iShares Select Dividend ETF Price Performance

DVY stock opened at $121.83 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $122.47 and its 200-day moving average is $119.52. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $105.59 and a twelve month high of $133.33.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Company Profile

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.