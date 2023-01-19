BDO Wealth Advisors LLC Has $530,000 Stock Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,362 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 249 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $530,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 25.6% during the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 10,000 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $764,000 after buying an additional 2,041 shares during the last quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc now owns 16,536 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,264,000 after purchasing an additional 2,083 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 38,324 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,931,000 after purchasing an additional 9,573 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 665,740 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $42,181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,858 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Heartland Consultants Inc. raised its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 4,676 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AMD. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. UBS Group raised Advanced Micro Devices from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $95.00 in a report on Monday, November 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Benchmark dropped their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.19.

NASDAQ AMD opened at $70.53 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.57 and a 12-month high of $134.57. The company has a market capitalization of $113.72 billion, a PE ratio of 42.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 2.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $69.68 and its 200-day moving average is $74.88.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.01). Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 11.17% and a net margin of 9.96%. The business had revenue of $5.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 16,153 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.95, for a total transaction of $1,146,055.35. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 113,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,079,431.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

