BDO Wealth Advisors LLC Has $404,000 Holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

BDO Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Get Rating) by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,087 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,222 shares during the quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $404,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sandy Spring Bank raised its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 30.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 11,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after buying an additional 2,633 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 45,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,044,000 after buying an additional 1,939 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 215.2% during the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 4,446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waterfront Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $234,000.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Stock Down 1.7 %

NYSEARCA DGRO opened at $50.24 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $50.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.31. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $43.67 and a 1-year high of $54.73.

