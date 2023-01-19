BDO Wealth Advisors LLC Has $230,000 Stock Holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

BDO Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,315 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 123 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $230,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DLR. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in Digital Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Digital Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 49.1% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 328 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 67.7% during the 2nd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 36.0% during the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 340 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. 95.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Digital Realty Trust alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DLR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Digital Realty Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $151.00 to $122.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $141.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $91.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $131.73.

Insider Transactions at Digital Realty Trust

Digital Realty Trust Trading Down 1.3 %

In other Digital Realty Trust news, Director Jean F. H. P. Mandeville sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.01, for a total value of $111,010.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,296,152.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

DLR opened at $105.44 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $105.83 and its 200-day moving average is $111.57. The company has a market cap of $30.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.65, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.76 and a 1-year high of $158.00.

Digital Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.63%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.21%.

Digital Realty Trust Profile

(Get Rating)

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.