BDO Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,220 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Celanese were worth $923,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in Celanese by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 69,273 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,114,000 after buying an additional 8,400 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments purchased a new stake in shares of Celanese in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,980,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of Celanese by 29.2% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,026 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Celanese by 7.2% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 69,338 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,264,000 after purchasing an additional 4,633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Celanese by 8.4% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,145 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $736,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. 92.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CE. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Celanese from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 10th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Celanese from $150.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Celanese from $108.00 to $107.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Celanese from $180.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Celanese from $172.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $116.00.

Celanese Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE CE opened at $118.68 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.53. The company has a current ratio of 4.73, a quick ratio of 4.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. Celanese Co. has a 12-month low of $86.71 and a 12-month high of $171.62. The stock has a market cap of $12.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.84 and a beta of 1.26.

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $3.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.98 by ($0.04). Celanese had a return on equity of 42.26% and a net margin of 17.20%. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.82 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Celanese Co. will post 16.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Celanese Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

