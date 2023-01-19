BCGM Wealth Management LLC Sells 4,252 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

BCGM Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,672 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,252 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 14.4% of BCGM Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. BCGM Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $28,856,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 417.9% in the second quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Accel Wealth Management increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 37.4% in the third quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

iShares S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $2.31 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $391.02. The company had a trading volume of 36,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,351,275. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $349.53 and a 1 year high of $464.05. The business has a fifty day moving average of $393.80 and a 200 day moving average of $392.63.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

