BCGM Wealth Management LLC Purchases 3,342 Shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

BCGM Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,826 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,342 shares during the period. Kroger accounts for approximately 1.1% of BCGM Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. BCGM Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Kroger were worth $2,227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of KR. PFS Investments Inc. raised its stake in Kroger by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 34,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after purchasing an additional 4,081 shares during the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. raised its stake in Kroger by 262.9% during the 2nd quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 36,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,714,000 after purchasing an additional 26,228 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Kroger by 172.4% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 111,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,285,000 after purchasing an additional 70,671 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in Kroger by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 387,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,971,000 after purchasing an additional 6,168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kroger in the 3rd quarter valued at $372,000. 78.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Kroger from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of Kroger to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Kroger from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kroger from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 26th. Finally, Northcoast Research lowered shares of Kroger from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Kroger Price Performance

In other Kroger news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 5,779 shares of Kroger stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.72, for a total value of $275,773.88. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,870.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, SVP Mary Ellen Adcock sold 43,000 shares of Kroger stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.27, for a total value of $1,903,610.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 135,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,003,498.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, VP Carin L. Fike sold 5,779 shares of Kroger stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.72, for a total value of $275,773.88. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 5,320 shares in the company, valued at $253,870.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KR traded down $0.74 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $44.52. The company had a trading volume of 53,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,068,270. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.14, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.76. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.62. The Kroger Co. has a 52 week low of $41.81 and a 52 week high of $62.78.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 1st. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $34.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.92 billion. Kroger had a return on equity of 31.92% and a net margin of 1.61%. Kroger’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that The Kroger Co. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Kroger Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out?, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

Further Reading

