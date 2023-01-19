BCGM Wealth Management LLC Has $1.53 Million Stock Position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

BCGM Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,425 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,881 shares during the quarter. BCGM Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $1,531,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 730.9% during the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 59.0% in the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 574 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 552.1% in the 2nd quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 939 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. ACG Wealth acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Spence Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $60,000.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Stock Performance

SCHP stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $52.80. The company had a trading volume of 5,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,093,643. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $52.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.81. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a 12 month low of $51.47 and a 12 month high of $63.15.

