BCGM Wealth Management LLC Buys 662 Shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

BCGM Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 14.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,301 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the quarter. Northrop Grumman comprises about 1.4% of BCGM Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. BCGM Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $2,811,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. bought a new position in Northrop Grumman in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Northrop Grumman in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Northrop Grumman by 406.7% in the third quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 76 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in Northrop Grumman in the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC raised its position in Northrop Grumman by 100.0% in the second quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 86 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Northrop Grumman alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on NOC shares. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman to $570.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $529.00 to $570.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Northrop Grumman from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $440.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $565.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $575.00 to $540.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Northrop Grumman presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $525.33.

Northrop Grumman Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NOC traded up $4.02 on Thursday, reaching $450.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,333,962. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 52-week low of $364.62 and a 52-week high of $556.27. The company has a market cap of $69.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.68, a PEG ratio of 9.04 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $520.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $498.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The aerospace company reported $5.89 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.09 by ($0.20). Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 27.99% and a net margin of 15.69%. The business had revenue of $8.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.15 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Northrop Grumman Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 28th were paid a $1.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 25th. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is currently 19.66%.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Northrop Grumman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrop Grumman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.