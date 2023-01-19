Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 27.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 191,964 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,792 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF comprises 6.8% of Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $14,363,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSV. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Horizons Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 61.3% in the 3rd quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, City State Bank grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 218.0% during the 3rd quarter. City State Bank now owns 547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:BSV opened at $76.31 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $75.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.72. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $74.03 and a one year high of $80.36.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

