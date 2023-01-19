Barclays PLC Sells 105,358 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Barclays PLC reduced its stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 26.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 294,508 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 105,358 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned 0.10% of Deere & Company worth $98,334,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC grew its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 151.5% in the second quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 83 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Deere & Company in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Close Asset Management Ltd lifted its holdings in Deere & Company by 40.0% in the second quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 105 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Deere & Company by 39.4% in the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 131 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. 75.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Deere & Company news, insider Ryan D. Campbell sold 11,429 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $439.69, for a total value of $5,025,217.01. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,780,604.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Deere & Company news, Chairman Marc A. Howze sold 10,910 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $442.79, for a total value of $4,830,838.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 17,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,669,565.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Ryan D. Campbell sold 11,429 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $439.69, for a total transaction of $5,025,217.01. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,780,604.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 32,339 shares of company stock valued at $13,872,361. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company Price Performance

Shares of DE opened at $425.99 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $126.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $430.46 and a 200 day moving average of $380.16. Deere & Company has a twelve month low of $283.81 and a twelve month high of $448.40.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 23rd. The industrial products company reported $7.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.08 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $14.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.64 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 13.56% and a return on equity of 37.52%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 27.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This is an increase from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is 20.57%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $444.00 to $478.00 in a report on Friday, November 25th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $406.00 to $470.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $424.00 to $522.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $365.00 to $374.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $447.00 to $582.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $459.05.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

