Barclays PLC Raises Stock Position in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT)

Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Get Rating) by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,352,766 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,061,787 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned 3.28% of Vertiv worth $120,070,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VRT. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its stake in Vertiv by 648.5% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,166 shares in the last quarter. Hudock Inc. lifted its position in Vertiv by 22.9% during the third quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 7,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385 shares during the last quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vertiv during the second quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. bought a new stake in Vertiv during the second quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Finally, Defined Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vertiv during the third quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.59% of the company’s stock.

Vertiv Stock Down 3.2 %

Shares of NYSE VRT opened at $14.48 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. Vertiv Holdings Co has a 52 week low of $7.76 and a 52 week high of $23.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.88 and its 200 day moving average is $12.46. The company has a market cap of $5.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -241.29, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.51.

Vertiv Announces Dividend

Vertiv ( NYSE:VRT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. Vertiv had a net margin of 1.32% and a return on equity of 7.92%. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 29th. Vertiv’s payout ratio is -16.66%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on VRT. Cowen upgraded shares of Vertiv from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $11.75 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Cowen upgraded shares of Vertiv from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $11.75 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Vertiv from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Vertiv to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Vertiv from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, December 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vertiv currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Vertiv

In related news, Director Joseph J. Deangelo acquired 71,600 shares of Vertiv stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.99 per share, with a total value of $1,001,684.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 71,600 shares in the company, valued at $1,001,684. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 9.95% of the company’s stock.

About Vertiv

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments. It offers AC and DC power management products, thermal management products, integrated rack systems, modular solutions, and management systems for monitoring and controlling digital infrastructure that are integral to the technologies used for various services, including e-commerce, online banking, file sharing, video on-demand, energy storage, wireless communications, Internet of Things, and online gaming.

