Barclays PLC Increases Stock Holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,320,182 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,363 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $190,664,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management increased its position in Ecolab by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 3,372 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Ecolab by 107.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 92,742 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,393,000 after purchasing an additional 48,043 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in Ecolab by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 16,848 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,433,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC increased its position in Ecolab by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 2,759 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Security Asset Management increased its position in Ecolab by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Security Asset Management now owns 19,625 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,834,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ecolab

In other Ecolab news, Director David Maclennan bought 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $139.66 per share, with a total value of $111,728.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,597 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,759,297.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ecolab Stock Performance

Ecolab stock opened at $150.35 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $148.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $154.22. Ecolab Inc. has a one year low of $131.04 and a one year high of $218.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.82 billion, a PE ratio of 38.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($0.03). Ecolab had a net margin of 8.13% and a return on equity of 18.10%. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ecolab Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th were given a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. This is a positive change from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 19th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.94%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on the company. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Ecolab from $181.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Ecolab from $169.00 to $143.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Ecolab from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Ecolab from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ecolab has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $174.69.

Ecolab Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

Featured Articles

