Barclays PLC Has $131.90 Million Position in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) by 338.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,220,722 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 942,525 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.44% of Global Payments worth $131,898,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. WESCAP Management Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Global Payments by 3.5% during the third quarter. WESCAP Management Group Inc. now owns 8,025 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $867,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Global Payments by 11.6% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 25,826 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,790,000 after buying an additional 2,689 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in Global Payments by 3.7% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 48,345 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,240,000 after acquiring an additional 1,721 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Global Payments by 6.6% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,204,963 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $346,296,000 after acquiring an additional 198,834 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Global Payments by 48.7% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 348 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.58% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GPN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Global Payments from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Global Payments to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on shares of Global Payments from $240.00 to $210.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. BNP Paribas cut shares of Global Payments from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Global Payments from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $124.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.64.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Global Payments Trading Down 2.0 %

In other news, Director Robert H. B. Baldwin, Jr. bought 3,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $98.62 per share, for a total transaction of $335,308.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 38,940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,840,262.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, Director M Troy Woods acquired 5,247 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $95.26 per share, for a total transaction of $499,829.22. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 287,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,405,158.88. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Robert H. B. Baldwin, Jr. acquired 3,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $98.62 per share, for a total transaction of $335,308.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 38,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,840,262.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 1.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GPN opened at $109.21 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $112.97. Global Payments Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $92.27 and a fifty-two week high of $152.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 496.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.38 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. Global Payments had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 0.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.00 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Global Payments Inc. will post 8.89 EPS for the current year.

Global Payments Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 454.57%.

Global Payments Profile

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

