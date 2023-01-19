Barclays PLC Boosts Position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) by 12.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,115,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 120,536 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned about 0.22% of Marsh & McLennan Companies worth $166,577,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. First Financial Corp IN grew its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 84.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 206.5% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MMC shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Friday, December 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $157.00 price target for the company. Atlantic Securities downgraded Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $185.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $181.00 to $178.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marsh & McLennan Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $178.50.

Insider Activity

Marsh & McLennan Companies Stock Performance

In other news, CEO Dean Michael Klisura sold 8,694 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.34, for a total transaction of $1,498,323.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,549,342.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other news, Director Oscar Fanjul sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.57, for a total transaction of $511,710.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 87,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,856,135.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Dean Michael Klisura sold 8,694 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.34, for a total value of $1,498,323.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,595 shares in the company, valued at $3,549,342.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MMC stock opened at $168.81 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $142.80 and a fifty-two week high of $183.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $169.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $162.80. The company has a market capitalization of $83.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.35, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.90.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.02. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 31.70% and a net margin of 16.26%. The firm had revenue of $4.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 6.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 26th will be given a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 25th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is currently 35.44%.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

Further Reading

