Barclays PLC Acquires 257,845 Shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) by 112.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 486,454 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 257,845 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned about 0.30% of Charter Communications worth $147,564,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in shares of Charter Communications by 3.7% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 593 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Charter Communications by 13.2% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. MGO One Seven LLC grew its holdings in Charter Communications by 4.8% in the second quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. SouthState Corp grew its holdings in Charter Communications by 0.4% in the second quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 6,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,845,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co grew its holdings in Charter Communications by 2.8% in the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.05% of the company’s stock.

CHTR opened at $381.86 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.73. The stock has a market cap of $59.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.93, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.13. Charter Communications, Inc. has a twelve month low of $297.66 and a twelve month high of $621.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $364.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $388.56.

Charter Communications ( NASDAQ:CHTR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $7.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.94 by ($0.56). The company had revenue of $13.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.67 billion. Charter Communications had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 36.48%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $6.50 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 31.01 earnings per share for the current year.

CHTR has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Charter Communications to $406.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Charter Communications to $273.00 in a report on Friday, September 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Charter Communications from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $370.00 to $340.00 in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Charter Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $380.00 to $550.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $480.00 to $460.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $499.10.

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high-definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view services.

