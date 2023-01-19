Barclays Increases NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS) Price Target to $19.00

NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Barclays from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the pipeline company’s stock. Barclays‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 14.05% from the stock’s current price.

NS has been the subject of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded NuStar Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Mizuho cut their price objective on NuStar Energy from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of NuStar Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NuStar Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.50.

NS stock opened at $16.66 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.14. NuStar Energy has a 12-month low of $12.80 and a 12-month high of $18.05. The company has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.03 and a beta of 1.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.01 and a 200-day moving average of $15.43.

NuStar Energy ( NYSE:NS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.09). NuStar Energy had a return on equity of 121.01% and a net margin of 11.29%. The company had revenue of $413.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $374.11 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that NuStar Energy will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NuStar Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of NuStar Energy by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,793 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 1,221 shares in the last quarter. American Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NuStar Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $135,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NuStar Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $147,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NuStar Energy by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 11,293 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. 67.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NuStar Energy L.P. engages in the terminalling, storage, and marketing of petroleum products in the United States and internationally. The company also engages in the transportation of petroleum products and anhydrous ammonia. It operates through three segments: Pipeline, Storage, and Fuels Marketing.

