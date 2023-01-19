Barclays Increases J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) Price Target to $200.00

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by research analysts at Barclays from $190.00 to $200.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Barclays‘s target price points to a potential upside of 8.10% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on JBHT. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $155.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $185.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Benchmark reduced their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $215.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $168.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, J.B. Hunt Transport Services currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $197.36.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Stock Up 5.0 %

NASDAQ JBHT opened at $185.02 on Thursday. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a 12 month low of $153.92 and a 12 month high of $218.18. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $179.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $174.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The company has a market capitalization of $19.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.35, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.12.

Insider Transactions at J.B. Hunt Transport Services

J.B. Hunt Transport Services ( NASDAQ:JBHT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 18th. The transportation company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.46 by ($0.54). The firm had revenue of $3.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.79 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 30.61% and a net margin of 6.89%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.28 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that J.B. Hunt Transport Services will post 9.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Spencer Frazier sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.16, for a total transaction of $177,160.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,060 shares in the company, valued at $542,109.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other J.B. Hunt Transport Services news, EVP Shelley Simpson sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.02, for a total transaction of $1,302,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 77,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,440,732.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Spencer Frazier sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.16, for a total transaction of $177,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $542,109.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On J.B. Hunt Transport Services

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of JBHT. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 6,297 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,264,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Homestead Advisers Corp increased its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 25.6% in the second quarter. Homestead Advisers Corp now owns 280 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 4.1% in the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 1,529 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC lifted its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 1.1% in the third quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 5,338 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $835,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 13,252 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,661,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.93% of the company’s stock.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Company Profile

(Get Rating)

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

