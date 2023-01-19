Barclays Increases J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) Price Target to $200.00

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by research analysts at Barclays from $190.00 to $200.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Barclays‘s target price points to a potential upside of 8.10% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on JBHT. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $155.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $185.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Benchmark reduced their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $215.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $168.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, J.B. Hunt Transport Services currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $197.36.
J.B. Hunt Transport Services Stock Up 5.0 %
NASDAQ JBHT opened at $185.02 on Thursday. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a 12 month low of $153.92 and a 12 month high of $218.18. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $179.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $174.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The company has a market capitalization of $19.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.35, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.12.
Insider Transactions at J.B. Hunt Transport Services
In other news, EVP Spencer Frazier sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.16, for a total transaction of $177,160.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,060 shares in the company, valued at $542,109.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other J.B. Hunt Transport Services news, EVP Shelley Simpson sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.02, for a total transaction of $1,302,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 77,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,440,732.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Spencer Frazier sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.16, for a total transaction of $177,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $542,109.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On J.B. Hunt Transport Services
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of JBHT. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 6,297 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,264,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Homestead Advisers Corp increased its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 25.6% in the second quarter. Homestead Advisers Corp now owns 280 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 4.1% in the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 1,529 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC lifted its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 1.1% in the third quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 5,338 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $835,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 13,252 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,661,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.93% of the company’s stock.
J.B. Hunt Transport Services Company Profile
J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.
