Barclays Analysts Give HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI) a €54.00 Price Target

HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI – Get Rating) received a €54.00 ($58.70) price objective from equities research analysts at Barclays in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Barclays‘s price target would indicate a potential downside of 9.43% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on HEI. Berenberg Bank set a €60.00 ($65.22) price objective on shares of HeidelbergCement in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €56.70 ($61.63) price objective on shares of HeidelbergCement in a report on Monday, December 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €50.00 ($54.35) price objective on shares of HeidelbergCement in a report on Monday, November 7th. UBS Group set a €67.00 ($72.83) target price on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €36.00 ($39.13) target price on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd.

ETR:HEI traded down €0.20 ($0.22) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting €59.62 ($64.80). The stock had a trading volume of 470,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 712,290. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of €53.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €48.61. The company has a market capitalization of $11.51 billion and a PE ratio of 7.35. HeidelbergCement has a twelve month low of €38.73 ($42.10) and a twelve month high of €68.08 ($74.00). The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.38.

HeidelbergCement AG, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. It provides cement products, natural stone aggregates, such as sand and gravel; crushed aggregates comprising stone chippings and crushed stones; and concrete/ready-mixed concrete for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, or schools, as well as to produce precast concrete parts consisting of stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components.

