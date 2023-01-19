Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Sell

StockNews.com cut shares of Banner (NASDAQ:BANR – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on BANR. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Banner to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Raymond James downgraded Banner from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and increased their target price for the company from $68.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, October 21st.

Get Banner alerts:

Banner Stock Performance

Shares of Banner stock traded down $2.38 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $61.32. 209,900 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 152,418. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Banner has a 1 year low of $52.35 and a 1 year high of $75.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.09 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.86.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Banner ( NASDAQ:BANR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.06. Banner had a return on equity of 12.29% and a net margin of 30.78%. The company had revenue of $162.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $155.05 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Banner will post 5.66 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Banner by 1.4% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 11,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $672,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Banner by 1.3% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $826,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Banner by 0.6% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 38,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,271,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Banner by 2.3% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $697,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Banner by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 24,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,526,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.27% of the company’s stock.

About Banner

(Get Rating)

Banner Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Banner Bank that provide commercial banking and financial products and services to individuals, businesses, and public sector entities in the United States. It accepts various deposit instruments, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as treasury management services and retirement savings plans.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Banner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.