Bank First Co. (NASDAQ:BFC) Declares $0.25 Quarterly Dividend

Bank First Co. (NASDAQ:BFC – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 17th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share on Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 21st.

Bank First has increased its dividend by an average of 5.5% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 3 years. Bank First has a dividend payout ratio of 14.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Bank First to earn $6.87 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 14.6%.

Get Bank First alerts:

Bank First Trading Down 6.5 %

BFC opened at $79.76 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of $720.15 million, a P/E ratio of 14.22 and a beta of 0.36. Bank First has a 52 week low of $68.28 and a 52 week high of $99.83. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.91.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Bank First ( NASDAQ:BFC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $32.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.60 million. Bank First had a return on equity of 13.50% and a net margin of 34.15%. On average, equities analysts expect that Bank First will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current year.

BFC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Hovde Group upped their target price on shares of Bank First to $88.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Piper Sandler lowered Bank First from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $106.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 12th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bank First

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Bank First in the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Bank First by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bank First by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank First during the third quarter worth $245,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Bank First by 14.3% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 22.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bank First Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bank First Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services to individual and business customers. It offers checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, cash management accounts, certificates of deposit, commercial and industrial loans, commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, residential mortgages, consumer loans, credit cards, online banking, telephone banking, and mobile banking.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Bank First Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank First and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.