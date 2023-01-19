Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN) Shares Purchased by Five Oceans Advisors

Five Oceans Advisors boosted its stake in Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN – Get Rating) by 77.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 71,059 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,959 shares during the period. Five Oceans Advisors’ holdings in Banco Santander were worth $165,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in Banco Santander in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Banco Santander during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Banco Santander during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Banco Santander during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Capital Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Banco Santander during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Banco Santander from €4.00 ($4.35) to €4.10 ($4.46) in a research report on Monday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Banco Santander from €3.50 ($3.80) to €3.60 ($3.91) in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of Banco Santander from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Banco Santander from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from €3.20 ($3.48) to €3.50 ($3.80) in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $3.94.

Banco Santander Stock Performance

Shares of SAN stock opened at $3.33 on Thursday. Banco Santander, S.A. has a one year low of $2.26 and a one year high of $4.01. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.12.

Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. Banco Santander had a net margin of 19.08% and a return on equity of 9.67%. The firm had revenue of $13.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.90 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Banco Santander, S.A. will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Banco Santander Company Profile

Banco Santander, SA provides various retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and large companies worldwide. It offers demand and time deposits, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, syndicated corporate loans, structured financing, cash management, export and agency finance, trade and working capital solutions, and corporate finance; and insurance products.

Further Reading

