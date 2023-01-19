Ballantyne Strong (NYSE:BTN) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ballantyne Strong (NYSE:BTN – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Ballantyne Strong Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.45 and its 200 day moving average is $2.44. Ballantyne Strong has a 52-week low of $1.93 and a 52-week high of $3.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.23 million, a PE ratio of -5.49 and a beta of 1.36.

Ballantyne Strong Company Profile

Ballantyne Strong, Inc operates in the entertainment industry worldwide. The company manufactures and distributes projection screens and customized screen support systems directly, as well as through third-party distributors and integrators. It also distributes other products and provides technical support services to the cinema exhibition industry, theme parks, schools, museums, and other entertainment-related markets.

