Bakkavor Group’s (BAKK) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at Numis Securities

Bakkavor Group (LON:BAKK – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by equities research analysts at Numis Securities in a note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports.

BAKK stock traded down GBX 3.20 ($0.04) during trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 105.80 ($1.29). 38,080 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 164,316. Bakkavor Group has a one year low of GBX 77.90 ($0.95) and a one year high of GBX 130.60 ($1.59). The stock has a market cap of £613.03 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,058.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 95.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 93.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.08.

Bakkavor Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, prepares and markets fresh prepared foods in the United Kingdom, the United States, and China. It offers meals, pizzas and breads, desserts, salads, soups and sauces, dips, food-to-go products, fresh cut salads, sandwiches and wraps, and bakery products.

