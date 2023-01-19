Baby Doge Coin Price Hits $0.0000 on Top Exchanges (BabyDoge)

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 3.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 19th. One Baby Doge Coin token can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Baby Doge Coin has traded up 5.3% against the U.S. dollar. Baby Doge Coin has a total market cap of $171.40 million and approximately $3.08 million worth of Baby Doge Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $293.63 or 0.01412513 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00006821 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0436 or 0.00000209 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00016221 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000541 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.28 or 0.00030222 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $368.17 or 0.01771108 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000947 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin Profile

BABYDOGE is a token. Its launch date was June 1st, 2021. Baby Doge Coin’s total supply is 231,942,258,692,909,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 153,207,109,891,665,250 tokens. Baby Doge Coin’s official Twitter account is @babydogecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Baby Doge Coin is www.babydoge.com.

Baby Doge Coin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Baby Doge Coin has a current supply of 231,942,258,692,909,000 with 115,113,333,036,839,000 in circulation. The last known price of Baby Doge Coin is 0 USD and is down -4.58 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 99 active market(s) with $3,598,791.08 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.babydoge.com.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Baby Doge Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Baby Doge Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Baby Doge Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

