B.O.S. Better Online Solutions (NASDAQ:BOSC) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.26

B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd. (NASDAQ:BOSC – Get Rating) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $2.26 and traded as low as $2.14. B.O.S. Better Online Solutions shares last traded at $2.15, with a volume of 2,212 shares changing hands.

B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Trading Down 0.5 %

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market cap of $11.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.38 and a beta of 0.79.

B.O.S. Better Online Solutions (NASDAQ:BOSC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $9.05 million for the quarter. B.O.S. Better Online Solutions had a net margin of 2.16% and a return on equity of 5.56%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in B.O.S. Better Online Solutions stock. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd. ( NASDAQ:BOSC Get Rating ) by 22,141.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,233 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,178 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.24% of B.O.S. Better Online Solutions worth $27,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 15.63% of the company’s stock.

B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd. provides intelligent robotics, radio frequency identification (RFID), and supply chain solutions for enterprises worldwide. The Intelligent Robotics Division provides custom-made machines for industrial automation and assembly of products and packing that offer technological solutions.

